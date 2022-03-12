The Great Toy Disaster by local author Sarah Winter brings to life a young boy whose wild day of play is interrupted by a mess-making bandit, turning his slightly messy room into a verifiable disaster.

The boy and his teddy bear create a plan to clean up his room. Meet Sarah on Thursday, March 17, at Kenton Stories with Spirit, in downtown Maysville from 5-8 p.m. She will be doing a reading from her book starting at 5:30 p.m. Children are encouraged to come. Winter will also be signing her books that evening.

The book teaches children how to straighten up their room, making the clean-up into a game. Children interact with the book as they look for things and perform the necessary tasks associated with the task at hand. The readers will work on categorization, letter recognition and counting while completing the clean-up.

Winter teamed up with Margarita Fomenko, illustrator, to bring her book to life with pictures.

“It’s been an adventure to learning the publishing process,” Winter said. She hopes her book will inspire young readers to turn what can be a monotonous task into a game they are excited to play at the end of every day.

Winter is a native of Sissonville, W.Va. She currently resides in Maysville with her husband and three children. When not developing software for Carlson Software, she is active in the community and is often seen with the Girl Scout group that she is a leader of as well as being a basketball coach in her spare time. She also is an aspiring flower farmer.

The Great Toy Disaster was released Feb. 14 and is available at Kenton Stories with Spirit bookstore.