A Maysville man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed another man early Friday morning.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said his department received a call just before 2 a.m., Friday concerning a shooting at a trailer park in Plumville.

When deputies arrived they found Tristian King, of Walnut Street, Maysville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in multiple locations, Boggs said. The gunshot wounds were fatal, the sheriff said.

Chadwick A. Major, 29, of Maysville, was identified by people who witnessed the attack as the shooter, Boggs said. Major fled the scene but was apprehended without incident a few hours later at the Marathon truck stop on Kentucky 9 AA Highway, he said.

Biggs said a handgun was the weapon used in the alleged attack.

Major was lodged in the Mason County Detention Center and is being held on the murder charge along with a fourth-degree assault charge, according to MCDC records.

Although Boggs said he did not know what prompted the shooting, he said there was evidence at the scene of drug use.

The investigation is being conducted by MCSO Deputy Blake Wagner. Among the agencies assisting at the scene were the Maysville Police Department and Maysville-Mason County EMS.

Boggs said he anticipates more charges to be filed in connection with the case.