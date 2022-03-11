Downtown businesses are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by giving patrons a chance at a Pot o’ Gold.

The shops have gotten together to assemble a gift basket filled with items or gift cards from local merchants. The only thing shoppers have to do is shop.

On Thursday, March 17, every time a patron goes into a downtown store, he or she can fill out a raffle ticket. The more stores you go into, the more chances you get. The promotion runs all day on the 17. From the tickets received, someone having the luck of the Irish will have their ticket chosen and win the basket.

The Pot O’ Gold is the part of an ongoing push to lure shoppers to the historic downtown district. Many stores are open late on the third Thursday of the month. There are specials, sales, book readings, wine tastings, and many other treats to keep shoppers entertained and engaged. Plus, there are just more stores than there used to be in the district.

“If you haven’t been downtown lately, you haven’t been downtown, “ said Main Street Director Caroline Reece. “There are nine stores that were not here just a year ago. That is definitely worth a trip down.” As if that weren’t enough, 67 cents out of every dollar spent at a local business remains in the community.

Small, local businesses were hit particularly hard by COVID. Something of note is that downtown Maysville did not lose a single store or restaurant directly because of the pandemic. But that is not to say they did not struggle. The City of Maysville and Main Street helped by designating parking in front of eateries for take-out orders, starting a “Downtown Business Buzz” radio segment on WFTM that allowed merchants to talk about their businesses on the radio, kept business promotions going on social media, and implemented a Small Business Disaster Relief Loan. Yet it was the grit, tenacity, and clever, out-of-the-box marketing that allowed the businesses to remain viable.

Now, it is important to merchants to let people know that they are back and ready for patrons to rediscover – or be introduced to – what they have to offer.

“A thriving town takes a mix of larger retailers and smaller shops to attract and keep people living and visiting a spot,” Reece said. “But it is the smaller, local businesses that offer many more unique and memorable items, not to mention the best service in town.”