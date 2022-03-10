De’Sarae Perry is proud of her hometown and is determined to help Maysville’s employers strengthen the local economy with a stable, growing workforce.

A former basketball standout at Mason County High School and the University of Dayton, she recently became the workforce development liaison for the Maysville Campus of Maysville Community and Technical College.

“I’m hopeful and optimistic that my management coursework in college, my work experience in health care and the teamwork skills I learned as a coach and student-athlete will help me work effectively with local employers to develop valuable training for their workers,” she said. “I’m assigned to nine counties and my goal is for the local economy to prosper throughout our service area.”

Dedicated to helping employers improve the performance and efficiency of workers in their organizations, Perry and others on MCTC’s Workforce Solutions staff assist in designing training programs to meet specific needs at the most convenient times and places.

“I’m thrilled and excited to have this wonderful opportunity to help my hometown area become even more effective in attracting, upgrading and retaining a strong workforce for the benefit of everyone,” Perry added.

Her work experience since college included teaching assistant at Straub Elementary School, basketball and track coaching at Mason County and as an administrative assistant at a dialysis clinic.

De’Sarae met her husband, Mickey, in college at UD where both were scholarship athletes. They are the parents of three daughters. He recently started a new job in Cincinnati.

If your organization in Mason or an adjacent county needs to expand, upgrade, or retrain its workforce, contact Perry at MCTC via e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 606/759-7141, ext. 66152.

Story courtesy of Keith Kappes