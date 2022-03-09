A Mason County grand jury returned several indictments this week on a variety of charges.

Anthony Wayne Turner, 23, of Maysville, was indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery in connection with an Oct. 24 incident when he allegedly, in the course of committing a theft, used or threatened to use physical force on another person, causing physical harm to that person.

Turner also faces a charge of second-degree wanton endangerment when he allegedly swung a rake at people inside the Harbor Freight store and for allegedly shoplifting property at the store valued under $1,000.

Cynthia M. Cox, 28, of Maysville, was charged with importing drugs with the intent to sell or distribute them, according to a four-count indictment. The drugs, according to court records, include heroin and fentanyl or a fentanyl derivative. She is also charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine, both first-degree and first offense.

Korey Deshawn Henry, 34, of Maysville, was indicted on five counts, including first-degree burglary for allegedly entering a building on Orangeburg Road and, while in the building allegedly causing physical harm to another person.

Haney is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, first-degree stalking, and fourth-degree assault.

Others named in the indictments handed down Monday include:

— Michael C. Frye, public intoxication on a controlled substance, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a police officer.

— Walter Adroyal Buch III, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening.

— Kelly Renae Sidebottom, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, knowingly or fraudulently use ID card or electronic code for benefits, theft by unlawful taking shoplifting, public intoxication on a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia.

— Kasey Lynn Burke, first-degree possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Leighana J. Latour, theft of identity without consent, operating on a suspended or revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

— Darry Wayne Burton, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Clyde R. Fields, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance fentanyl.

— Robert S. Gooding, DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault.

— Lesley Ann Waddell, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine.

— Victoria A. Bolton, first-degree first offense possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and/or heroin.

— Justin K. Evans, third-degree burglary.

— James Arthur Evans Jr., third-degree burglary.

— Korey Deshawn Henry, second-degree burglary.