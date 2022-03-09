A Mason County Joint Planning Commission workshop was held recently at the Mason County Public Library where commission members voted five-two to recommend intermediate and large-scale solar farms for Mason County.

“This was an informal vote to see how to proceed. It’s not binding,” Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

Even though a large number of concerned citizens spoke against the proposal at public hearings held in November at MCTC, the majority of commissioners voted in favor of the new zoning. Those who voted yes included Xandy Stewart, Tom Coe, Lesley Myers, John Hutchings and Annette Walters. Both David Reed and Peggy Frame voted against the proposal.

The introduction of solar farms in the county has been a hot-button issue with enthusiastic supporters and ardent opponents on both sides. The vote opens up the possibility of more than 10,000 Mason County acres being repurposed from agricultural farming to industrial land use.

George Larger, Mason County’s zoning and planning administrator said, “It’s unknown how many county acres would ultimately be leased.” Larger went on to say, “Three solar farms are interested in Mason County with one ready to move forward.” Larger was not able to confirm or provide details about the duration of the property leases.

Projects proposed in Mason County include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from a prior JPC meeting on the issue.

Some points of contention against solar farms are that they take away rich, fertile land acreage from already disappearing farmlands, they’re weather dependent, and the efficiency of solar drops significantly when the sun isn’t shining, and they’re considered ugly in neighborhoods causing local property values to diminish.

Proponents of solar farms say they reduce the consumption of electricity with renewable energy, offer clean energy, might give a community increased tax revenue, and provide alternative ways for farmers to expand revenue from their land. Solar energy harvested at these types of farms may be outsourced to other cities and may not necessarily bring down local residents’ energy costs.

Both those opposed and in favor of the proposal agree it’s a timely discussion with long-term ramifications for Mason County.

Next up is a special meeting on March 23 at 5:30 pm, located at the library. There’s anticipation that the draft ordinance will be finished by this date and commissioners will then finalize the details, but that might not take place until April 6.

“If the motion passes, then the final draft will be presented to the city Board of Commissioners and the Fiscal Court, who will weigh in on the matter and make a final determination whether to uphold and follow their own findings, make changes, or adopt a law-abiding ordinance regarding industrial solar farms in Mason County,” Wallingford said.