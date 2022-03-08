Since earlier this month, federal law now requires drivers seeking a commercial driver’s license to meet new training standards.

These new federal regulations require CDL applicants and those applying for certain CDL upgrades to complete an approved Entry Level Driver Training program. Only after completing the training program can applicants take the CDL required exam.

Drivers can complete this newly-required training with any registered training provider such as Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC).

“We are pleased and proud to report that our CDL program at MCTC’s Rowan Campus fully complies with the new federal requirements and that those who complete the course are well prepared for commercial driving opportunities,” said Cindy Hurt, who manages the program.

She noted that new students may register at any time, but class size is limited and are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

ELDT regulations establish the baseline for training required for entry-level drivers. They apply to anyone:

— Seeking a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time.

— Upgrading an existing Class B CDL to Class A CDL.

— Obtaining a first-time school bus (S), passenger (P), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement.

A complete list of approved ELDT programs is available online at the federal Training Provider Registry. Prospective students should contact MCTC for the starting date of new classes. The five-week program is made up of 40 hours of classroom instruction which cover safety, regulations, and requirements. Then students must pass the permit exam before continuing to the 160 hours of “on the road” training.

Scholarship assistance may be available. For more information on enrolling in MCTC’s CDL program, contact [email protected] or call 606-759-7141, ext. 66511.