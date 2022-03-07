Following up on a commitment made last month by city commissioners, the city of Maysville had added more recycling dumpsters to those already in place, officials said.

Three additional recycling dumpsters have been added at the downtown location in the parking lot adjacent to the Simon Kenton Bridge and Eagles Lodge, bringing the total at that location to nine.

Also, three dumpsters have been added to Public Work Station No. 2 on Kenton Station Road making a new location the recycling containers are available.

Six containers remain in place at the Public Works site on Martha Comer Drive.

In March 2020, the city suspended its curbside recycling program after the county faced an inmate labor shortage at the recycling center, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city and county both also removed recycling bins where residents could deposit their recycling at that time. The county later converted to a drive-through self-sorting option at the center, a program that is still in place.

To restart the program, the city placed six containers at each of two locations last fall — in the parking lot on East Second Street across from the Mason County Health Department (between the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and Eagles Lodge), and at the Public Works site on Martha Comer Drive.

The program has been so successful that Wallingford, in February, asked commissioners to add six more of the dumpster-sized bins.

Wallingford said there have been few problems with the program, although he encouraged residents to empty recycling from trash bags and take the bags home with them to refill since the bags are not recyclable. Each container displays a graphic of recyclable material.

The bins will be emptied monthly at a cost of an additional $1,000 to the city, in addition to the original bins which also cost $1,000 monthly.