Ben Benton has accepted the position as county executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency in Bracken, Mason, and Robertson counties.

Benton officially began his duties on Feb. 14, 2022.

Benton graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in agriculture. After graduation, he worked for Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Purchase of Agriculture Conservation Easement Corporation. In addition, Benton is involved in his family farm in where he directs a cow/calf operation.

As the county executive director, Benton will oversee the FSA’s disaster assistance, conservation, safety net and price support programs in Bracken, Mason, and Robertson counties.

The Farm Service Agency supports farms and farming communities with programs including disaster relief, conservation programs, commodity price guarantee programs, and loan programs.

The office in located at 1925 Old Main Street in Maysville. Benton can be reached at 606-759-5763.