4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the United States involving more than 6.5 million young people.

It’s where many youth may discover their potential to make a positive impact in their lives and the communities where they live. In Mason County, 4-H provides education and life skills for youth to grow into confident, capable, and contributing members of their communities through a wide variety of clubs and activities.

In January, Trever Cole took up the reins as 4-H agent for Mason County. Cole, a native of Mason County, said he is honored to be serving the county where he grew up and has spent most of his life.

Cole graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2019. Following graduation, he went to work for Alltech as an animal technician for the University of Kentucky and Alltech Research Alliance at the UK’s Coldstream Poultry Facility.

Trevor grew up in the 4-H livestock club, focusing mainly on showing swine at Germantown fairgrounds and participating in livestock judging. He also took part in statewide communications and country ham contests. He’s excited to give back to the county that helped shape him into the man he is today and he’s looking forward to working with future generations of 4-Hers.

Cole said his goal is to, “Teach Mason County’s youth life lessons, such as the responsibility of caring for animals, teamwork, and a good work ethic.”

Not only is Cole enthusiastic to work with established clubs, like livestock, Clover Buds, and horse, he’s working hard to unroll brand new programs for the county in 2022, included on the list is a general 4-H club and several day camps. Interesting subjects such as beekeeping, tailoring, woodworking, and sewing are just a few slated for the upcoming camps.

Also on Cole’s busy agenda is the annual summer camp held on May 30 through June 3 at the regional 4-H camp facility in Carlisle. Summer camp is a 4-H favorite in Mason County with over 150 youth participating each year. The camp program includes a week of crafts, swimming, boating, canoeing, riflery, bow and arrow, tennis, and many other activities designed for young people.

Cole said membership is open to any youth ages 9 through 18. He can be contacted at the Mason County Extension Office at 606-564-6808 or by email at [email protected]