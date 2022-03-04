The Maysville Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Lori Ulrich its board chair.

The board made the decision in February when it met to review the successes of 2021 and discuss plans for 2022.

The board unanimously voted to appoint Ulrich to lead the organization for the next two years.

Ulrich is currently the marketing and public relations manager for Fleming-Mason Energy Cooperative located in Flemingsburg. She was previously the economic development director and worked extensively in human resources.

Ulrich serves on the Executive Board of the Kentucky Workforce Innovation Board and chairs the Work Ready Communities Committee. Throughout her career she has led several not-for-profit boards and organizations including the Maysville Rotary Club, Fleming County Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Valley Personnel Association, and the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives Human Resources Association.

Ulrich is a 2016 graduate of Leadership Kentucky. She holds a bachelor of business administration and master of arts in teaching from Morehead State University. Ulrich is also a graduate of the University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics Institute for Economic Development and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

Ulrich and her husband, John, reside in May’s Lick and own a small farm where they raise daylilies and Saint Bernards.

Founded in 1961, the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce is Mason County’s largest and longest-standing business organization, supporting more than 200 local businesses, organizations, and individuals through education, advocacy, and leadership.