RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Fire Department will be giving away free smoke detectors for those who need these lifesaving devices.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that nearly 60 percent of home fire deaths were in homes with no functioning smoke detector. To improve fire safety in our community, the Ripley Fire Department Association will be giving away free smoke detectors purchased from Ripley Builders Supply.

Firefighter Joey Hedges oversaw this project for the Fire Department Association.

“We had a fire with fatalities in our community and the community supports us and we want to support the community back. The association wants to give them to those that don’t have them or can’t afford them,” Hedges said.

This has been made possible by the fire department fundraising that the community continually supports.

“The association has many fundraisers during the year, the steak dinner, family photos, and donations. The association helps pay some of the bills,” Hedges said.

Installation information and other fire safety information will be made available at the give-away which will take place on

Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.,, at the Ripley Firehouse, 119 Waterworks Road, Ripley, Ohio.