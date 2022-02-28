Embankment repairs scheduled for Kentucky 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and Kentucky 3550 in Lewis County last week have been postponed due to equipment and weather issues, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Work is now scheduled to start Monday, Feb. 28, on Kentucky 984 between the Kentucky 3309 intersections near Fearisville. The road will be closed to all thru traffic Monday and Tuesday as contractors drive steel T-rail beside the roadway to shore up the embankment. During daytime work hours, motorists may detour using Kentucky 3309 (Chalk Ridge/Trinity Station).

After work on Kentucky 984 is complete, crews will move T-rail operations to Kentucky 3550 along the Ohio River about a half mile west Kentucky 57 at Concord. Motorists using Kentucky 3550 during daytime work hours should seek alternate routes or expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.