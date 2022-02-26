Local law enforcement officials are investigating what they said was a social media post threatening students at Mason County High School.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said a threat posted on a social media site referenced Mason County High School and a school shooting. His department was called on Thursday evening and immediately began an investigation into the alleged threat, he said.

During the investigation, Boggs said the threat was traced to a Mason County student, who is being charged in connection with the threat.

Although the threat did mention a shooting, Boggs said there was nothing found during the investigation indicating that the student had the means to carry out the threat.

School officials posted a message on social media acknowledging the incident on Friday:

“Good morning MCHS families. We have been informed of a threat made via social media targeting our high school. The threat was sent from a newly created anonymous social media account. We have worked with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and MPD (Maysville Police Department) to track the post to its originator. That person has been identified and is being prosecuted. The threat was unsubstantiated. A big thank you to our local authorities for ensuring the safety of our students and staff.”

Located on U.S. 62 in Maysville, MCHS is home to nearly 800 students in grades 9-12, along with more than 40 teachers.