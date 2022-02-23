Maysville-Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser said the local agency will observe Spring Severe Storm Preparedness Week, March 1-7.

With the tragedy in Mayfield last December, residents are reminded to prepare for severe weather before it happens. Hazardous conditions can occur anytime and anywhere without advance notice. A tornado safety drill will be conducted at 10:07 a.m., on Wednesday, March 2. Outdoor warnings will sound and Maysville/Mason County Alert will call and text residents.

“With the spring season comes the possibility of severe weather such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flooding,” said Buser. “Preparedness is the key. After the tornado outbreak in western Kentucky we as a community and as citizens need to be prepared, before an event.”

MMCEM encourages residents to be prepared for all types of severe weather by following these important safety procedures:

Know the Risk – Learn and understand the different types of weather hazards facing Mason County. Including flooding, thunderstorms, high wind, tornados.

Know the Weather Terms – Know the difference between storm watches and storm warnings. For example, a tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the area. A tornado warning is issued by the NWS when a tornado has been detected by radar or sighted by storm spotters.

Receive Notifications –Know that the weather sirens that we have in Mason County are strictly outdoor warning sirens and cannot be heard in your home. Register for Rave alerts at Mason Fiscal courts website or City of Maysville Website to receive severe weather alerts and important information, or text masoncounty to 78015 to sign up for text alerts. Residents are encouraged to have a NOAA Weather Radio and tune into TV or radio newscasts for up-to-date weather information.

Have a Plan/Build a Kit – Develop and practice an emergency plan with your family and include your pets. Know how to communicate and have a designated safe meeting place. Build an emergency supply kit. Be sure to include enough food, water and other supplies in sufficient quantity to last for at least 72 hours.