On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 4,867 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths as Kentucky continues to see a decrease in coronavirus cases.

Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted and to mask up indoors to continue the positive trajectory the state is seeing as cases decline.

The state’s positivity rate was 15.19 percent a decrease of nearly 5 percent from this time last week and the lowest recorded for several weeks.

Health officials continue to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine as the best way to fight the virus. The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has released its vaccine schedule for the remainder of February:

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 5,102 total cases, 53 active, 93 deaths.

Robertson County — 692 total cases, 17 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 2,178 total cases, 32 active, 20 deaths.

Lewis County — 4,426 total cases, 42 positive cases, 69 deaths.

Fleming County — 3,501 total cases, 94 active, 50 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 6,841 total cases, 136 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 11,059 total cases, 160 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone although about a dozen counties across the state have moved in the Orange Zone.