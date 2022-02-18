FRANKFORT – State lawmakers advanced a bill Wednesday aimed at providing a tax credit to further community investment, according to information from State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville, the bill’s sponsor.

HB 33 would establish a community investment credit for financial institutions making loans to a community development financial institution, he said.

“This legislation would lead to a high return on investment, is impressive in jobs, payroll, construction, and new taxes paid,” Lawrence said. “Economic growth in rural areas for the commonwealth is so important. Over the past few years, we have been struggling in our rural areas. I hope through this tax credit, we will spark investment in those communities.”

HB 333 would correct a statute from the 2021 Regular Session concerning historical tax credits, he said.

“Restoring this to law will once again spark construction and improvements to keep historic sites viable and productive,” Lawrence said.

“This measure is urgently needed for the public structures that were damaged in Western Kentucky,” Lawrence said. “My heart goes out to those impacted by the December tornados.”

Last year, Tennessee passed a similar bill creating certain insurance premium tax credits for a person or entity that makes a qualified equity investment. With their model, the Department of Revenue manages the process. CDFIs would apply for the tax credit on behalf of financial institutions.

The legislation now heads to the House floor for a vote after passing committee.