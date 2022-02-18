Gov. Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians to be vigilant and safe ahead of a weather system that moved across the area Thursday and generated heavy rain, and strong winds.

While damaging winds were possible, the greatest threat was from flooding, officials said.

Late Thursday, a Flood Warning was issued for Mason County by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio. , effective until 4 a.m., today (Friday).

The warning covered portions of Kentucky and Ohio, including Bracken, Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties in Kentucky and Adams and Brown counties in Ohio.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations was imminent or occurring at the time the warning was issued, officials said.

Up to 1 inch of rain had fallen when the warning was issued and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches were possible into the evening.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

“Kentuckians should follow their local forecasts as this storm moves across the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “If you are out and about, be aware of your surroundings. Stay away from downed limbs and power lines, and if you come upon a flooded road, turn around and find another route.”

Steps to keep yourself safe after flooding:

— Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris like broken glass and metal.

— Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.

— Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.

— Flooded homes are hazardous. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.

— Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.

— Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.

For more information about KYEM, visit kyem.ky.gov.