Mason County Farm Bureau is celebrating Food Check-Out Week, Feb. 20 – 26, 2022.

Food Check-Out Week symbolizes the fact that according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, American consumers spend, on average, just over 10 percent of their disposable income for food. According to Kentucky Farm Bureau president Mark Haney, this means the average household will have earned enough disposable income – that portion of income available for spending or saving – to pay for its annual food supply in the first five weeks of the year.

“America’s food supply is the most affordable as well as the safest in the world,” Haney said. “Domestic foods that are produced by farmers in Kentucky and throughout the United States are responsible, in part, for our nation’s increased standard of living.”

Long after Food Check-Out Week, Americans are required to continue earning income for other necessities. The Tax Foundation has reported that Americans must work over 100 days to pay their federal taxes.

“We work much longer to pay for federal taxes than for food,” Haney said.

Mason County Farm Bureau supports local farmers and their families through affordable insurance services, educational programs, leadership opportunities and scholarships.