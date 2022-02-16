The CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties was incorporated in 1998 as a nonprofit organization and has become a staple of children’s advocacy in the area.

The organization relies on the generosity of the community, along with grant funding to continue operating. According to CASA officials, in 2021, the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s 44 active volunteers have assisted 113 children in 49 different cases. Every little bit of funding makes an impact on the children it serves.

The year, the CASA Board of Directors will conduct its largest fundraiser in virtual format. The 2022 CASA Mardi Gras will take place beginning Monday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb.25. It will include an online auction that will have great items to bid on all week long. This auction link will be on the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s Facebook Page. Each night, the organization will also release a video of special guest(s) at 6:30 p.m., letting the public know what CASA means to them. There are many ways the community can support your local CASA Program through this fundraiser:

— Become a sponsor by contacting the CASA Office (606) 563-7431 or [email protected]

— Donate an auction item for the online auction by contacting the CASA Office (606) 563-7431 or [email protected]

— Send a tax-deductible donation to: The Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc. P.O. Box 631 Maysville, Ky 41056.

— Participate in our online auction (link will be found on the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s Facebook Page).

CASA has been embraced by the communities it serves and utilized by district judges.

”Our mission is to provide trained community volunteers to be the voice who are victims of dependency, neglect, and/or abuse throughout court proceedings. We, at CASA are the voice for the children throughout these court proceedings. Our ultimate goal is to make sure the children we serve have safe homes in which they can thrive,” officials said.

“In 2021, our program expanded to serve Nicholas and Robertson Counties who were previously unserved by a CASA Program and have become the Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc.”