From kindergarten-aged children, seated at a table with cups in hand, perhaps waiting for a drink of milk, to young men taking woodworking and mechanics classes, a 1939 film clip from Fee School in Maysville is a glimpse into the area’s past.

Young ladies, also probably high school students, demonstrate their sewing skills and serve fellow students in a mock dinner.

The students in the film enter and exit the school in orderly fashion as teachers and administrators look on.

The film was produced more than 80 years ago as part of a local fund-raising effort.

It includes the rare clip of John Fee School, according to local historian Ron Bailey.

John G. Fee School was Maysville’s historically black school and was named for the Reverend John G. Fee (1816 – 1901) founder of Berea College who was an abolitionist and who started the first racially integrated school in Kentucky. The building was demolished in the early 1980s to make way for the Mason County Detention Center.

The film clip “is amazing and I hope we have readers to help identify some of the students,” Bailey said.

The movie features unique footage from several locations, both inside and outside the school, Bailey said.

“The 1939 Forest Avenue School PTA wanted to do a fund-raiser,” Bailey said as he explained the origins of the film. “They decided to make a movie and entitled it “We Are in the Movies.” It features Maysville schools and the only film clip of Fee School and the old Lock and Dam 33 in operation here in Maysville.”

The movie was first shown at the Russell Theatre in 1940 and sold out for five shows, Bailey said.

The Fee School portion of the clip is about 3.5 minutes long and begins with an outside shot of the building, which no longer exist.

The film can be viewed at https://youtu.be/D4RxMAGo7TE

Anyone who can identify any of those in the film clip may contact The Ledger Independent at 606-564-9091 ext. 1270 or by email to [email protected] and the information will be forwarded to Bailey.