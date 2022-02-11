Buffalo Trace CASA is looking for volunteers.

The organization needs people who have a passion for the welfare of children in the community, officials said in a statement released recently.

CASA’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers to speak for children in court who are victims of dependency, neglect, and/or abuse. CASA volunteers are officers of the court — they serve as an extra pair of eyes and ears and are the child’s voice in court.

The Buffalo Trace CASA Program covers Bracken, Fleming, Mason, Nicholas and Robertson Counties.

Qualifications to become a CASA volunteer include:

— Must be 21 years of age or older.

— Complete a volunteer application and interview.

— Must consent to a state criminal background check, a child abuse and neglect registry check, sexual offender registry check, a caregiver check, and a National Criminal Background check.

— Complete a 30-hour pre-service training program.

— Be sworn in by a District or Family Court Judge and take an Oath of Confidentiality

— Serve at least one year as a CASA volunteer.

In 2021, the Buffalo Trace CASA Program’s 44 active volunteers assisted 113 children in 49 different cases. There are many more children before the courts for dependency, neglect, and or abuse. The Buffalo Trace CASA Program hopes to be able to serve many more of these children in the future.

“Our volunteers are the heart of our program. We would love for you to join our team,” officials with the agency said.

A new training class begins Feb. 22, 2022. The orientation will be in-person at the CASA Office (28 West 2nd Street Maysville) but the remainder of the training will be conducted virtually.

Contact CASA for more information on becoming a CASA volunteer at 606) 563-7431; e-mail at [email protected], [email protected]y.net, or [email protected]; or visit CASA on Facebook at The Buffalo Trace CASA Program, Inc.