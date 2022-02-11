There has been a substantial decrease in Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases however, deaths remain high, Gov. Andy Beshear said this week.

“For the most part, we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

The Governor reviewed a slide from the CDC and said that the use of face masks or respirators is recommended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces lowers the odds of testing positive for COVID-19.

The Governor said that Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months up to 5 years. The FDA’s advisory committee will meet Feb. 15 to discuss the submission.

Health officials continue to recommend a COVID-19 vaccine as the best way to fight the virus. The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has released its vaccine schedule for the remainder of February:

Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon and 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 – 9 a.m. until noon; 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 – 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 5034 total cases, 168 active, 90 deaths.

Robertson County — 672 total cases, 40 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 2,136 total cases, 70 active, 20 deaths.

Lewis County — 4,426 total cases, 42 positive cases, 69 deaths.

Fleming County — 3,501 total cases, 94 active, 50 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 6,757 total cases, 133 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 10,952 total cases, 1541 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.

Statistics for the percentage of cases per population from the 2020 Published Census Data include Mason County 27.6 percent; Fleming County 21.9 percent; Bracken County 22.8 percent; Lewis County 28.7 percent; and Robertson County 27.1 percent.