FRANKFORT – An important resource for employers and Guard and Reserve personnel in Kentucky is looking for volunteers.

According to Philip Miller, chairman of the Kentucky Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, volunteers are needed to assist area committees, which provide employers and Guard and Reserve personnel with answers to employment and military duty questions. In addition, the committee provides special recognition for employers that provide outstanding support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve. ESGR is a program of the Department of Defense.

Miller says the committee is looking for volunteers to support the following areas:

Area 3 – composed of Jefferson, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Oldham, Henry and Trimble counties.

Area 5 – composed of Pike, Floyd, Martin, Johnson, Morgan, Magoffin, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Leslie, Clay, Jackson, Owsley, Lee, Wolfe and Breathitt counties.

Area 7 – composed of Owen, Carroll, Gallatin, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson and Mason counties.

Area 8 – composed of Bell, Harlan, Knox, Whitley, McCreary, Cumberland, Pulaski, Laurel, Rockcastle, Casey, Russell, Adair, Taylor and Green counties.

Area 10 – composed of Barren, Warren, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Allen, Monroe, Metcalfe, Hart and Edmonson counties.

The committee trains volunteers, as well as provides out-of-pocket expenses, such as travel, for its members. Volunteers provide such services as unit briefings, award presentations for employers and visits to employers. Committee activities are noted on its Facebook page, Kentucky ESGR.

Anyone interested in being a committee member is encouraged to contact the committee’s administrative technician, Tim Stinnett at 502-607-6055 or via email at [email protected]