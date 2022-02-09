FRANKFORT — State Rep. William Lawrence of Maysville, has filed a bill to address the rising rate of college tuition and its impact on Kentucky families.

HB452, the Kentucky Student Tuition Protection and Accountability Act, will require all taxpayer-funded, public four-year institutions to set the rates for tuition and mandatory fees for each entering class and it freezes those rates for four years for all in-state students.

“The cost of higher education is growing at an alarming rate. Most public universities have raised tuition over 105 percent since 2005 and there seems to be no end in sight,” said Lawrence, quoting a statistic published in a statewide newspaper. “The rising rates of tuition set by an unelected board mostly appointed by the governor has created an environment of financial uncertainty. We cannot allow our public universities to cost the next generation of Kentuckians their futures.”

Kentucky’s public universities have worked to increase scholarships and financial aid, but at a rate that has always fallen well below the rate of tuition and fees increase, Lawrence said. HB452 will ensure scholarships and grants, such as KEES money, and student’s ability to afford college do not depreciate each year due to unexpected tuition increases, he said.

HB452’s tuition accountability measures will create incentives for students to stay in Kentucky, provide students a better understanding of the cost of higher education, and allow Kentucky families to have more confidence in their ability to send their children to college, according to Lawrence.

HB452 will also provide better accountability and representation, Lawrence said. The bill will increase the number of student representatives on the boards of public universities, including, for the first time, a requirement for institutions to have a graduate student representative. HB452 also requires public universities that seek to raise tuition above 5 percent to receive approval from the General Assembly. Other states in the U.S. have passed similar measures, including Ohio in 2019 and North Carolina in 2016.

“Investing in education is one of the most impactful decisions we can make for the future success of our children. HB452 will ensure Kentucky families will have the ability to better budget for their children’s education, and it fosters the security our students need to fully focus on building a better future.” said Lawrence. “I promised to build opportunities for the people I am privileged to serve. The Kentucky Student Tuition Protection and Accountability Act keeps that promise by requiring our taxpayer-funded universities to be more transparent and consistent about the costs of education.”