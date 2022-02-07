COVID decline continues

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 8,376 newly reported cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the commonwealth as the number of cases continues a steep decline.

The state’s positivity rate also continues to fall, with a 24.71 percent rate. The state recorded 37 deaths, including the loss of Kentuckians as young as 33 and 34 years old.

The Governor encouraged individuals to get their vaccine and booster and mask up indoors.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will conduct vaccine clinics with the National Guard at the Mason County Health Department this month on Tuesdays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m..

At the Robertson County Health Department, clinics in February will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Patients can register online at www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 and someone can assist with registration. Walk-ins are always welcome, officials said.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 4,939 total cases, 580 active, 87 deaths.

Robertson County — 652 total cases, 49 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 2,075 total cases, 87 active, 20 deaths.

Lewis County — 4,297 total cases, 359 active cases, 69 deaths.

Fleming County — 3,408 total cases, 118 active, 48 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 6,685 total cases, 132 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 10,846 total cases, 151 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.

Statistics for the percentage of cases per population from the 2020 Published Census Data include Mason County 27.6 percent; Fleming County 21.9 percent; Bracken County 22.8 percent; Lewis County 28.7 percent; and Robertson County 27.1 percent.

