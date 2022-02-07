Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh recently announced that USDA is investing $434,500 to improve essential community facilities across 10 rural Kentucky counties.

This announcement is part of a larger $1 billion announcement made today benefitting 48 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.

“The Biden-Harris administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority,” Bronaugh said. “These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

Among those benefiting is the city of Augusta. The city will use a $32,800 Community Facilities Grant to purchase a vehicle equipped with radar for the city’s police department.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.