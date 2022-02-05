Winter storm dumps freezing rain, sleet, snow on area

February 5, 2022
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
This pine tree in May’s Lick is coated with ice from the freezing rain the area experienced Thursday.



<p>The weight of ice on this pine tree in the May’s Lcik area caused some of the branches to reak.</p>



If at all possible, stay home.

That was the message Friday from both state and local officials as the area continued to dig out from a deluge of winter weather.

Starting Thursday, rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow all pummeled the landscape at some point. Many businesses including banks and restaurants, public offices, and schools closed for the day and remained closed Friday. Others, even Walmart, called it a day earlier than originally scheduled.

Mayor Debra Cotterill said she was pleased with the city’s response to the weather emergency.

“As Mayor I was especially pleased with the amount of preparation so that equipment and supplies were ready when needed,” Cotterill said. “I also greatly appreciate the efforts of Emergency Management Director Clay Buser, for keeping us informed so everyone was prepared as best that we could.”

Roads became impassable by late Thursday as freezing rain and sleet replaced the day-long rainfall. Several areas lost power as heavy ice weighed down electrical service lines or tree branches which broke and took lines down with them. Most power had been restored by Friday morning.

But if the storm had lived up to its predicted impact, it could have been worse, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

“This winter storm could have been a lot worse than it turned out, as we were able to escape the vice of high amounts of freezing rain,” Wallingford said. “City, County, and State employees have responded to the event in typical top-notch fashion. We are fortunate to live in a community in which all forms of government work seamlessly together for the benefit of our citizens. I especially tip my cap to Emergency Management Director, Clay Buser, for his diligence in keeping the public informed of the winter storm, as well as our citizens for heeding this information and staying off of the roadways. We have seen minimal incidents and damage from the event.”

Mason County declared a Level 2 Snow Emergency Thursday and continued operating under the status on Friday.

“While road conditions are still very rough, we’ve managed to dodge the worst of this storm. Thankfully, the heaviest ice band missed Mason County by only a few miles. I cannot say enough about our City, County and District 9 Road Crews battling throughout the night and into today to get roads passable again. Our Emergency Management Team, local law enforcement, electric providers and others have all done a fantastic job,” Judge Executive Owen McNeill said.

Mason County opened its Emergency Operations Center in anticipation of the storm and it remained open Friday.

“We still have the Emergency Operations Center and our crews will be out today continuing to work as we dig out of this storm,” McNeill said. “As they work, we just remind the public to provide them the room they need and please limit your travel until roads improve. The public needs to stay weather aware as cold temperatures, ice and flooding still remain a threat.”

“Highway conditions should be considered icy, and hazardous. Transportation Cabinet officials recommend not traveling unless it’s an emergency,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District spokesperson Allen Blair said Friday.

“Crews in all counties have trucks out salting and plowing, especially on main Priority A routes,” Blair said. He said crashes were reported overnight on all types of highways.

“Safe to say you’ll see icy conditions on any roadway in northeast Kentucky. This is no time to be on the road — we still advise essential travel only,” Blair said.

Generally, Blair said, Mason County was among the hardest hit as it started seeing sleet earlier than some, and has accumulated the most. Roads remained mostly- to partly-covered and slick, he said Friday before noon.

Kentucky 9 AA Highway was blocked for some period Friday morning near the Bracken County line after a semi jackknifed on the ice-covered roadway.

Highway crews were also busy in District 6, which includes Bracken County, according to KYTC District 6 spokesperson Nancy Wood. She urged motorist to give crews room to work.

“When you see our trucks …give them the space they need. They are working hard to make our roadways safe for you. Please remember that roads will not be clear until this storm passes. We appreciate your patience. And we thank you for helping our efforts by staying off the roadways,” Wood said.

Other surrounding counties had also declared Snow Emergencies, most at Level 2.

Fleming County remained at Level 2 late Friday morning and asked residents to sty off the roads if possible.

Area households served by Rumpke Garage were advised the company would not be running collection routes on Friday.

