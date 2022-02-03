Bux joins MRMC staff

February 3, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Dr. Anjum Bux

Dr. Anjum Bux

Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced the opening of the Meadowview Interventional Pain Management Services in partnership with Pain Management Group, a hospital-based pain management provider.

Anjum Bux, M.D., has joined the MRMC staff and will be offering pain management services to patients in Maysville and the surrounding region.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Bux to Maysville to practice at Meadowview Regional Medical Center,” said Joe Koch, CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Pain Management Services is a growing need in our community, and Dr. Bux’s training at St. George’s University School of Medicine and residency at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center have given him a great breadth of experience in a wide range of procedures that people in our region need. This expertise will be important as Meadowview Regional Medical Center works to make our community healthier.”

“PMG looks forward to building our relationships with Meadowview Regional Medical Center and the communities that it serves,” said John Bookmyer, Chief Executive Officer of PMG. “We believe that a balanced approach to treatment is critical for patients to return to a life uninterrupted by pain. It is truly an honor to be working with outstanding healthcare providers.”

Bux is a board-certified anesthesiologist who specializes in pain management. He completed his medical training at the University of Kentucky and has been practicing interventional pain management for over 15 years. He is an active member of various national pain societies, including North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, and American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians. Dr. Bux acts as the director at large for the Kentucky Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.

Bux is a member of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience, serving on the organization’s board of directors. He will begin seeing patients at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Feb. 9. For a referral or to schedule an appointment, please call 606.759.2180.

Trending Recipes