Hoped-for COVID downward trend arrives

February 2, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

On Monday Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky’s new COVID-19 cases and the test positivity rate are both trending downward, a welcome development.

“Last week, for the first time in a while, we had fewer new COVID-19 cases than the week before,” said Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also down. What we hope we are seeing is the beginning of the downward slope in omicron cases. But last week was still the second-highest number of cases that we’ve ever had. We need to keep getting vaccinated, getting boosted and wearing masks indoors, but the trajectory on cases is now going in the right direction.”

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will conduct vaccine clinics with the National Guard on the following dates at the Mason County Health Department:

In February, Tuesdays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m..

At the Robertson County Health Department, clinics in February will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Patients can register online at www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 and someone can assist with registration. Walk-ins are always welcome, officials said.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 4,886 total cases, 536 active, 87 deaths.

Robertson County — 644 total cases, 58 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 2,075 total cases, 87 active, 20 deaths.

Lewis County — 4,106 total cases, 3332 active cases, 69 deaths.

Fleming County — 3,408 total cases, 118 active, 48 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 6,546 total cases, 129 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 10,632 total cases, 149 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.

Statistics for the percentage of cases per population from the 2020 Published Census Data include Mason County 27.6 percent; Fleming County 21.9 percent; Bracken County 22.8 percent; Lewis County 28.7 percent; and Robertson County 27.1 percent.

Trending Recipes