Moore named in murder indictment

A man accused of shooting another man after the two argued has been indicted on a murder charge by a Mason County grand jury.

Gregory Douglas Moore, 62, of Maysville, was originally charged with attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the Nov. 5 incident. The victim, Russell Chandler Jr., 34, later died from his injuries, resulting in the murder charge.

The shooting took place on Buckner Street in the early afternoon, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, when Moore and Chandler, 34, also of Maysville, had some type of disagreement.

“There was some type of dispute,” Muse said. That’s when Moore allegedly shot Chandler with a .45-caliber handgun, he said.

The bullet struck Chandler in the arm, traveled through his arm and into his abdomen, Muse said. Chandler underwent several surgeries and was listed in critical condition before he died, officials said.

In addition to the murder charge, which could carry a 20-life sentence if convicted, Moore is also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly attempting to conceal the weapon used in the shooting.

Moore remains in the Mason County Detention Center where he has been held since the shooting on a $100,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mason Circuit Court on Feb. 11 for arraignment.

A man who threatened to “put a bullet” into the head of a Maysville police officer was named in a five-county indictment returned by the grand jury.

John Phillip Mealing, 42, of Maysville, is charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, third degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.

The charges stem from a Dec. 10, 2021 incident. In addition to allegedly threatening the police officer, Mealing is also alleged to have attempted to kick the officer and an employee of MCDC.

Mealing is being held without bail and is also scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 11 in Mason Circuit Court.

The same officer was also the alleged target of a second person charged by the grand jury with multiple counts.

Charles Allen Holt, 39, of Maysville, faces charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment when, on Dec. 9, 2021, he allegedly restrained a woman “under circumstances which exposed her to a risk of serious physical injury”; and third-degree terroristic threatening when he allegedly threatened to kill the woman; resisting arrest when he allegedly attempted to prevent an MPD officer from making an arrest by using physical force or violence.

Holt is also charged with second-degree persistent felony offender.

Holt was not listed Tuesday under current inmates at MCDC. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mason Circuit Court on March 7.

Jamie L. Brooks, 31, was indicted in a second-degree assault charge for allegedly causing physical harm to a man “by means of a knife, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument,” in Nov. 26. 2021.

Brooks is also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication, and first-degree disorderly conduct.

Her first appearance in Mason Circuit Court is set for Feb. 11.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

— Tyler A. Cavagnette, 36, importing heroin, carfentanil, Fentanyl and or Fentanyl derivatives with the intent to sell or distribute.

— Devon Blair Spires, 28, importing heroin, carfentanil, Fentanyl and or Fentanyl derivatives with the intent to sell or distribute;first-degree first offense trafficking in heroin.

— Charles David Pribble, 37, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine.

— Cheyanna Wrightsman, 27, theft by deception include cold checks, when she allegedly presented herself as owning a residence and refrigerator at 303 Carmel Street and taking money from another person as rental deposit, rent and purchase of appliances when she did not own the property.

— Jimmie Lee Moran, 38, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine.

— Heather Ann Sharp, 38, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Sunshine Carpenter McWhorter, 42, flagrant non support, $6,649.

— Brandon Hughes, 38, first-degree second offense possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, second-degree criminal trespassing.

— Lathan Douglas Saunders, 21, second-degree burglary, second-degree persistent felony offender.

— Christopher Scott Yazell, 38, flagrant non support, $17,135.

— Amie Butcher Walton, 41, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of cocaine, public intoxication on a controlled substance.

— Nathan Thomas Bellew, 41, flagrant non support, $10,098.

— Stephanie Irene Copas, 38, first-degree first offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

