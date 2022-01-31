Beshear: Get vaccine and mask up

MANCHESTER, Ohio — An increase in water rates, as well as the rapidly drying EMS fund, was discussed at the Manchester Village Council meeting on Jan. 18.

The meeting began with the approval of the minutes, followed by a motion of no confidence by Councilman Troy Jolly against Councilwoman Regina Adams. Jolly claimed that Adams leaked an executive session that occurred just prior to her resignation in the Summer of 2021. The motion died for lack of a second.

Steve Mack with IBI updated the council on the three ongoing projects. Phase Four of the Sanitary Sewer is slated to be completed by March 5.

“Second is to bring you up to date on the Storm Sewer Project on Cemetary Street. At the last meeting I attended, we talked about getting the money together in order to get a six-inch water line put in. Council passed a motion to affect the change order that was financed primarily through county money. They’re getting close to having that done. We’re making good progress on that. In talking to the contractor today, he thinks they can still bring this job in on the timeline,” said Mack.

In regard to the First Phase of Waterline Improvements, the final design is complete. The engineering firm would like to advertise bids in February with the project being awarded in May.

“The proposal on the job right now is $2.5 million. You’re looking at Manchester paying $492,000. They have a 30-year loan on that. With 800 customers a month, you’re going to have to pay $1.71/month for 30 years,” said Mack. That $492,000 will be split between the Village and Ohio EPA.

“The rate would take on the increase of that $200,000 debt, plus, as Steve said, [maintenance]. The [water department] can tell you, they have broken trucks, water filters that need to be replaced, well repair that needs to be done, the water town has to be painted. There are a lot of projects. These are costs that are going to come up. I think sewer still needs to work on its reserve to have additional funds. That may be part of the increase,” said Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman.

Bowman reported that, along with regular duties, she was working on grants.

Street Commissioner Earl “Buster” Ruark reported $4,500 worth of sceneries stolen during the Christmas season. Ruark had additional complaints, two of which pertained to a lack of police reports moving certain incidents forward which would favor the Village.

Jolly reported multiple thefts of electricity service in the Village.

Councilwoman Christine Henderson was appointed council President. Ruark was appointed Street commissioner. Debbie Clinger was appointed Board of Public Affairs member.

On the agenda was the village litigation against the Adams County Commissioners for EMS services. Adams expressed a desire to opt-out of the lawsuit. Solicitor Tony Adams advised against doing so.

“I had talked to Mr. [Tom] Mayes about it, and it was recommended that we should get that stopped. I’m just doing what we were advised to do,” said Adams.

The next item on the agenda was the existence of the EMS. Mayor BJ Goodwin stated the item was placed on the agenda due to concerns about funding, and the building rental fee.

“There is money in the [EMS fund]. I know at the last meeting, the crowd, different ones – The People’s Defender. I come back from vacation and I am greeted with ‘Fiscal emergency dominant topic at Manchester Council meeting.’ Just because one or two people say it, does not mean that it’s true. We are not headed to fiscal emergency just because of an outcry of one or two people in the crowd, or because somebody stands and makes a report. Does not make it accurate. There is money in the EMS account, correct?” said Jolly.

As of today, there is $17,221 in the account, said Bowman.

“There is payroll for volunteers and our employees. That’s going to come to about $7,700. So, you’re going to have around $9,000 once we do payroll. On the agenda tonight, we are current to pay those other bills. Those are close to $3,000. Once those bills are paid, you’ll have around $6,521 in the fund. The fund typically operates on the contract that was discontinued. Without that contract, I think that you will have to make another transfer. We don’t have to have another payroll come out until Feb. 3. I don’t know what funds are going to come into the account by then, but right now, once you pay all of those, you will be down to $6,000,” said Bowman.

Councilman Shawn Francis reminded council that Medicaid was in shutdown. Payments would not be seen for 60 days versus the usual 30.

“— and not always. They’re supposed to pay that. You can expect that in, but you don’t always get it,” said Adams.

As the account stands now, you can do payroll this week, and then you have $6,000 left, said Bowman.

“You have two weeks to build up money for payroll, insurance, withholdings and operating supplies. I don’t know what billing will or will not come in. The HHS funds, there is around $17,000 there,” said Bowman.

With solicitor confirmation, that’s an additional $17,000, she said.

“Depending on what is available and what’s not, there may have to be a special meeting sometime between now and Feb. 3. If nothing else, to authorize the transfer of funds to pay payroll,” said Tony Adams.

At the Dec. 22, 2021 meeting, Bowman stated that $160,000 was truly needed to fund Manchester EMS. She cautioned that if the $160,000 couldn’t be generated and that’s what was taken from the General Fund in 2022, the fund could truly be jeopardized and Manchester would be back in fiscal emergency.

“And those funds will be watched if we’re going to get close to red. We’ll have a special meeting and those things will be discussed. What action do we need to take next?” said Henderson.

It will have to be watched very closely, she reiterated.

“We saw what happened to us before, and look how long it’s taken you all to get where you’re at,” said Adams.

The topic of discussion moved to the $1,000 month EMS building rental fee.

“Everybody always throws a fit over the $1000/month, but it’s not costing the General Fund any money. It comes out of the EMS fund and then it’s slid over to the Fireman’s Association,” said Jolly.

Manchester Council meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

Jolly proposed a motion to discontinue business with The People’s Defender in regard to running legal advertisements. Jolly proposed using another publication instead. While Francis did second the motion, the motion failed by majority vote.