Beshear: Get vaccine and mask up

January 31, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns

On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported Kentucky recorded 15,822 newly reported cases of COVID-19, a 30.50 percent positivity rate and 34 deaths, including the loss of a Kentuckian only 38 years old.

Beshear encouraged individuals to get their vaccine and booster and mask up.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department will conduct vaccine clinics with the National Guard on the following dates at the Mason County Health Department:

In February, Tuesdays 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m..

At the Robertson County Health Department, clinics in February will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Patients can register online at www.buffalotracehealth.com or call 606-564-9447 and someone can assist with registration. Walk-ins are always welcome, officials said.

The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 4,830 total cases, 536 active, 87 deaths.

Robertson County — 632 total cases, 81 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 2,038 total cases, 166 active, 19 deaths.

Lewis County — 4,106 total cases, 3332 active cases, 69 deaths.

Fleming County — 3,408 total cases, 118 active, 48 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 6,501 total cases, 129 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 10,580 total cases, 149 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.

Statistics for the percentage of cases per population from the 2020 Published Census Data include Mason County 27.6 percent; Fleming County 21.9 percent; Bracken County 22.8 percent; Lewis County 28.7 percent; and Robertson County 27.1 percent.

