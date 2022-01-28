Infrastructure assessment discussed by commission

City officials discussed the results of a Utility Department Infrastructure Conditions Assessment recently completed and the subsequent Infrastructure Action Plan with city commission during a special meeting Thursday.

The presentation from Maysville Utility Manager Mark Julian and following discussion highlighted items requiring critical repairs and the city’s aging infrastructure. Additionally, engineering costs associated with the IAP were discussed so that the repairs and upgrades are shovel-ready for the next FY utility budget.

By strategically preparing projects for the system now, the city should be well-positioned to apply for additional grant funding, Julian said.

“It is critical that city and county leadership ensure safe drinking water and waste systems while being good stewards of tax dollars,” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill emphasized. “These efforts give us strategic short- and long-term planning, monitoring and reassessments of our systems that will provides quality service while being fiscally responsible.”

Several priorities have been identified from the ICA. The Water Treatment Plant’s deep well intake from the river needs rehabilitation. Also, an alternative type of disinfection for the Water Treatment Plant is needed due to safety concerns and the increased costs associated with the current type of disinfection. Both the raw water intake and the alternative disinfection needs require engineering now for bidding and construction to proceed after July 1 .

Other priority items identified in the IAP include a replacement high service flow meter at the water treatment plant, and influent screening repairs at the sewer plant.

In addition, an up-to-date GIS with hydraulic modelling is needed for our water and wastewater system to better identify and determine problem areas. Also, the hydraulic modelling will help identify what our system can handle in terms of capacity for current customers and future economic and population growth.

“With so many projects looking at Mason County, having the ability to accurately project water and wastewater capacity is imperative,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said. “Large employers need to know how much water they can access at a proposed site and they need it to be accurate. The ability to promote an accurate water usage projection is imperative for our community to compete for these projects, capture their associated jobs and ensure our community’s growth.”

Ultimately, there has never been a better opportunity to invest in Maysville’s infrastructure than today, officials said. The availability of federal and state funding to assist in these investments, compounded by the need from delayed upgrades and maintenance, combines to make this a priority. The IAP represents a plan to prepare the system for additional future upgrades by ensuring several projects will be shovel-ready as well as ‘funding-ready.’

Without these needed investments in the system, the community will continue to experience inefficient water and wastewater service with increasing repair costs, Julian said. Additionally, the IAP includes investment monitoring and measurements that will provide ability to re-prioritize projects as needed as well as highlight a return on investment to ensure the greatest value on taxpayer dollars spent.

According to Julian, these investments are needed.

“Without the preparation represented in this plan, our system will continue to deteriorate, becoming less and less efficient,” Julian said. “These investments will get our projects to a stage that will make them appealing for state and federal officials to invest in, the definition of shovel ready.”

The Infrastructure Action Plan highlights the utilization of American Rescue Plan Act funds for these repairs and upgrades. The utilization of ARPA funding would not impact the rates water and sewer customers presently pay, Julian said.