IP announces grant awards

January is known for being a month of new beginnings, optimism, and frigid temperatures; however you’ve probably never realized that it’s National Hobby Month.

The days may still be darker than we’d like, but hobbies have always been a way to lighten spirits. With cold weather looming, many of us are missing our sunny days of spring and summer. When the warmer weather begins, we start returning back to our favorite outdoor pastimes, but why not enjoy a hobby in the winter too? Let’s talk about the importance of having a hobby.

Having a regular hobby has been shown to be both beneficial for your brain health and body, plus reducing stress and coping with the winter-time gloom. With stress levels on the rise throughout the last few years, there’s never been a better time to practice self-care and relaxation. Local businesses are ready to provide all your needs in this matter. It may not compare to your summer fun, but an indoor hobby might be exactly what you’re missing right now as you dredge through the snow and ice.

Aside from the stress-relieving benefits that hobbies bring, forming a new passion can lead to something you’ll look forward to doing each day. It is not always easy to find something we can enjoy from the indoor atmosphere other than cheer on your favorite ball team from the couch or find a juicy series to binge-watch on Netflix. So, what indoor activities are there to be done in our town? Lots!

If you enjoy cooking, baking, or creating, you may benefit from setting up a table at the Mason County Farmer’s Market each Saturday at the Maysville Brewing Company. Here you can socialize and network at the same time. If you don’t want to sell goods, consider going and buying some delicious, locally made treats.

Kitchen lovers, are you wanting to spice things up and learn some new recipes or expand your palate? Mason County Extension Office is offering a course called Cooking Through The Calendar on the last Monday of each month. If interested, call 606-564-6808 to register.

Reading is among the most popular indoor hobbies for every age group. Kenton Stories with Spirit in beautiful downtown is a great place to grab a warm beverage, a scrumptious snack, and settle down with a good book. Whether it be a novel or a newspaper, dive into it. You might even want to browse or purchase from the selection of art made by local artists.

Bowling can be found just a few miles away. It’s a great single or group activity; you might even like it enough to join a league. Call Town and Country Lanes in Aberdeen, Ohio, at 937-795-2153 or Double S Entertainment in Flemingsburg to find out the food specials and league information at 606-845-0407.

Gyms are a crowded place at the beginning of every year as many make New Year resolutions of health and wellness. Limestone Family YMCA offers a variety of fitness classes and equipment. The YMCA has something for each family member to enjoy indoors. You can walk the track, lift weights, work on some cardio machines, take one of their fun group classes, or just have a calming dip in the warm pool.

Whichever hobby you choose, find serenity in the fact that your beloved sunshine is just around the corner. For now, carry your newfound midwinter pursuits with you into spring, and remember that time is never wasted when doing something you enjoy.