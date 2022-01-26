IP announces grant awards

International Paper’s Maysville Mill has awarded $52,500 worth of IP Foundation Grants for the 2021 grant cycle.
Ten organizations in Maysville, and the surrounding areas, received grants to support projects focused on IP’s signature causes – education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief.
The 10n community organizations that received an IP Foundation Grant include Sprinkles of Hope, CASA for Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties, Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, Kentucky Gateway Museum, Cummins Nature Preserve, Licking Valley College Development Corporation, The Maysville Players, Mason County High School Cheer Program, Limestone Ministries, and St. Michael School.
“The organizations that the mill was able to support this year all work daily to positively impact the lives of people within our community,” said Doug Wadley, Maysville Mill Manager. “The mill feels fortunate to be able to support the important work these organizations do each and every day to make our community a better place to live and work.”
Over the last six years, the Maysville Mill has invested nearly $250,000 in IP Foundation Grants to various community organizations.
The International Paper Maysville Mill is now accepting applications for the 2022 grant cycle at www.ipgiving.com through August 1, 2022.
Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measurable objectives to demonstrate impact. Details on grant eligibility, guidelines and restrictions are available at www.ipgiving.com.
An eligible non-profit organization with a program in an area that the foundation supports must apply online by visiting www.ipgiving.com. Applications are routed to the local IP facility and must be completed in its entirety to be considered.