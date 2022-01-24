Bracken grand jury returns indictments

Several indictments were returned late last week by a Bracken County grand jury, addressing a variety of charges.
Ricky Allen Tully, 39, of Maysville, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of farm equipment, more than $1,000 less than $10,000 after he allegedly took a 16-foot trailer from the owner.
Tully also faces one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Bracken District Court on Feb. 17.
Thomas Alan Bridewell, 49, of Foster, is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill as payment for purchases he made at a Dollar General Store.
He also faces a second-degree persistent felony offender charges.
Arraignment for Bridewell is expected to take place in Bracken District Court on Feb. 17. He is currently lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.
Rodney J. Chadwell,, of Vanceburg, was indicted for theft of identity of another without consent after he allegedly used the identity of Jeffrey J. Suttles, who is deceased, and presented that information to law enforcement as his.
Chadwell is free on a $1,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.
Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:
— James Eric McKee, 37, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.
— Vanessa Raevyn Imson, 40, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence.
— Brittany Grace Lewis, 21, public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Brittany Dawn Free, 30, public intoxication on a controlled substance excluding alcohol, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license.
— Tonya K, Hadden, 39, possession of marijuana, first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.