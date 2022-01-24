Man killed in head-on collision

Muse said anyone who would like to donate to the family can bring their donation to the Maysville Police Department where the money will be secured. By the end of the week, Muse said he hopes to present the funds to the family.

The 5-year-old son of a Maysville Police officer and the officer’s grandmother were both injured Friday in a head-on collision on U.S. 68, according to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

The accident took place at about 6:30 p.m., when Jeremy Butler, 34, of Flemingsburg, traveling north on the highway, driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla, passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone, crossed over the centerline and into the southbound lane, Boggs said. Butler’s car eventually crashed into a 2007 Chevy HHR, driven by Diana French, 70, of May’s Lick, who had driven onto the southbound shoulder in an attempt to escape the on-coming vehicle, the sheriff said.

Officer Tyler French’s 5-year-old son was a passenger in the Chevy, Boggs said.

Butler was pronounced dead at a medical facility.

Both Diana French and her grandson were airlifted to Cincinnati hospitals with serious injuries — the grandmother to University of Cincinnati Hospital and the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Officer French was working the night of the accident and came upon the scene, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse.

“That was pretty traumatic,” Muse said.

Diana French suffered two broken arms and leg injuries and has already undergone several surgeries, he said.

The child received serious injuries to both his chest and his right arm and was in surgery for 12 hours in a successful attempt to save his arm, Muse said.

Both are currently in stable condition, he said.

Muse said the community has reached out to him asking how they can help. Several people have donated money to help with the expense that will be associated with travel to and from the hospital, he said.

Muse said anyone who would like to donate to the family can bring their donation to the Maysville Police Department where the money will be secured. By the end of the week, Muse said he hopes to present the funds to the family.

The accident remains under investigation by Deputy Adam Gills, Boggs said. Gill and the MCSO was assisted at the scene by MPD, the May’s Lick Fire Department, Mason County EMS and Mason County Emergency Management.