Three die in Ripley fire

January 22, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

RIPLEY, Ohio — Three people, including a child, died Friday in a predawn fire at a home in this southern Ohio community, according to new reports.

Two young children escaped the blaze. Ripley EMS transported the pair to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The three additional occupants of the residence were located deceased inside of the residence, officials said late Friday.

The home is located on 7402 Gardner Road, just off U.S. 62. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and firefighters said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Fire departments from several surrounding towns were called to the scene, including crews from Georgetown, Aberdeen, and Russellville.

No cause for the fire has been determined. The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating.

The victims in this fire have been identified as Phillip Royster, age 49, Ashley Ramos, age 33, and Annabella Royster, age 4, Sheriff Gordon Ellis said.

A GoFundMe page was established on Friday for those lost in the fire.

The couple is survived by two sons, Jeffery and Clayton who escaped the flames.

The fund organizers said they hope to raise money to help cover funeral costs, as well as provide financial support for the survivors.

Donations for the survivors are also being accepted at the Ripley Life Squad.

