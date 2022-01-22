Paul to headline Lincoln-Reagan dinner

January 22, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul

U.S. Senator Dr. Rand Paul will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner.

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 22, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Maysville Country Club, and will be hosted by Bracken, Mason, Robertson, Lewis, and Fleming counties.

Paul, of Bowling Green, is the junior United States senator from Kentucky and was first elected in 2011. He is the son of 12-term U.S. representative of Texas Ron Paul.

The Lincoln Reagan Dinner is an annual celebration and fundraising event for the Republican Party. The event is traditionally named after Abraham Lincoln as the first elected president of the Republican Party who helped found and shape the party and President Ronald Reagan who has become an iconic figure in the party.

Trending Recipes