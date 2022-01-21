COVID could peak soon

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Local health officials are concerned with the recent surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Brown County.

Active COVID-19 cases in Brown County stood at 206 on Jan. 11, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 8,632 with 8,289 of those being recovered cases, according to information from the Brown County Health Department. As of Jan. 11, there were 137 deaths in Brown County from COVID-19.

Looking back at past months, there were four home cases and two hospital cases on June 24, 2021 with 61 total deaths in Brown County.

The Brown County Health Department reported that there were 42 home cases and three hospital cases on July 29, 2021.

Active home COVID-19 cases were at 121 with four hospital cases on August 13, 2021, and on Sept. 14, 2021 it was reported that there were 310 home cases in the county.

By mid-October, the number of active COVID cases in the county dropped to under 200 with 171 home cases, and on Nov. 16, 2021, the number of those being reported by the health department as “in isolation” with COVID-19 stood at 137.

By mid-December cases of those “in isolation” was at 240, and since then the weekly updates received by the Brown County Health Department on those “in isolation” have remained over 200.

Don’t be surprised if there is a significant surge in active cases when new COVID-19 updates are received from the health department.

The surge in COVID-19 numbers around the state has raised concerns for some local health officials, including Brown County Health Commissioner Kyle Arn.

“As you have probably heard on the news, positive cases are at an all-time high. That is the case here locally as well,” said Arn.

While looking at the number of confirmed cases appearing on updates sent out by the Brown County Health Department can be somewhat effective in keeping track on spikes and declines in the number of COVID-19 cases, it doesn’t paint a full picture of how many active cases there actually are in the county. Many of those infected by COVID-19 who experience only mild symptoms or show no symptoms are not getting tested, and the newer and more contagious Omicron variant makes it even more difficult to avoid becoming infected.

While more contagious than previous coronavirus variants, Omicron symptoms seem to be less severe.

“Even though the Omicron variant seems to be more contagious, the overall symptoms appear to be less severe,” said Arn.

The five-day quarantine guidelines have also made it more difficult for the health department to keep track of active cases.

“New cases are coming in faster than our Nursing Department can process them,” said Arn. “With the new five-day quarantine guidelines, a lot of individuals are out of quarantine before the test results reach the Health Department. As a result, it’s virtually impossible to give an accurate number of active cases.”

January is on track to be the worst month thus far when speaking of new COVID-19 cases in Brown County.

“For the month of January, we are at approximately 900 total new cases,” said Arn. “At this pace, January will be the worst month so far based on caseload.”

According to Arn, the best defense against preventing COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and wear a mask in public.

“I would recommend getting vaccinated, if you haven’t already, stay home if you are sick or experiencing symptoms, and continue to wear a mask when out in public,” said Arn.

The Brown County Health Department continues to give COVID-19 vaccine shots on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only. The vast majority of the shots the health department is giving are boosters, and it is currently booked with appointments until mid-February.