COVID could peak soon

If data from other areas experiencing outbreaks is any indication, Kentucky could see a peak in the COVID-19 omicron outbreak with the next two weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.
The governor continues to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated and for those who have gotten their initial doses to get a booster shot.
Nearly three million people in the commonwealth have received at least one vaccine dose in and nearly a million have received a booster shot.
The Buffalo Trace District Health Department offers vaccine clinics at the Robertson County Health Center on Thursdays and at the Mason County Health Center on Tuesdays and by appointment. The National Guard will be administering COVID-19 vaccine this Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., offering first, second and booster doses this Friday and Saturday along with pediatric vaccine to children five to 11 years of age.
The Maysville Police Department will be offering free at-home COVID test kits at its Community Liaison Office on Forest Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 4-6 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 26, also from 4-6 p.m.
The new federal website, covidtests.gov, to request free test kits launched this week, with the first shipments set to go to Americans by the end of the month.
Earlier this month, the American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis, as its blood supply fell to its lowest levels in more than a decade amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.
In January, the Red Cross said it has had more than 170 blood drives cancelled across the country due to winter storms resulting in approximately 5,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. With more blood drives anticipated to be affected by winter weather in the coming days and weeks, additional blood donors are needed now, particularly individuals in areas currently unaffected by winter weather, a spokesperson for the organization said.
The latest COVID-19 case numbers available for the area include:
Mason County — 4,220 total cases, 560 active, 84 deaths.
Robertson County — 530 total cases, 43 active, 18 deaths.
Bracken County — 1,783 total cases, 137 active, 19 deaths.
Lewis County — 3,717 total cases, 256 active cases, 68 deaths.
Fleming County — 2,971 total cases, 64 active, 46 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 5,913 total cases, 124 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 9,610 total cases, 140 deaths.
All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.