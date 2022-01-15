Kenton, Harsha bridges included in highway plan

Rehabilitation of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge and repairs to the William Harsha Bridge are both included in Gov. Andy Beshear 2022 Recommended Highway Plan.

The plan puts a priority on repairing and preserving pavement and bridges and positions Kentucky to compete for federal funding to advance large-scale projects critical to Kentucky’s continued economic growth.

The 2022 Governor’s Recommended Highway Plan is based on anticipated revenues of $8.5 billion through 2028 – $6.2 billion in federal-aid highway program funding and $2.3 billion in anticipated state revenues.

“My Recommended Highway Plan is fiscally responsible, regionally diverse and data-driven,” Beshear said. “It will enhance safety, accessibility and the quality of life for all of our citizens. It also provides a way to pursue the types of investments we need to build on the record-setting economic development of the past two years.”

“Kentucky owns and maintains over 9,000 bridges and over 63,000 lane-miles of pavement. That’s the seventh-largest bridge system and eighth-largest pavement system in the nation,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said. “It is critically important that KYTC manages and maintains these assets in a state of good repair for the health, safety and economic vitality of the state.”

The two area bridges that span the Ohio River garnered the governor’s attention with$8 million to address cabling and other deficiencies in the William Harsha Bridge and $23.4 million designated to rehabilitate the historical Simon Kenton Memorial bridge which connects downtown Maysville to its Ohio neighbors.

Both projects are scheduled for 2023 with work on the suspension bridge scheduled to last through 2027.

Issues with the bridge first came to light in fall 2018.

The 1930s-era bridge, which carries U.S. 62 across the Ohio River between Maysville and Aberdeen, Ohio, closed when inspectors found extensive corrosion damage to several suspender cables – the vertical cables extending from the main suspension cable that support the bridge’s driving surface.

In November 2019, the cabinet awarded a $254,535 repair contract.

The bridge was then closed to safeguard it from further damage – and protect the traveling public – after subsequent inspections found that the conditions of cables had worsened at several locations.

In April 2020, contractors finished the bulk of a safety repair project that included the installation of temporary support rods and brackets to reduce the stress on 19 damaged cables. Afterward, inspections determined the need for additional anti-corrosive coatings to steel cables and other components showing higher rates of corrosion than expected. After that work was completed, the bridge was reopened in June, 2020.

Local and state officials met last spring to discuss the bridge’s future and how best to secure funding to preserve the historic span.

Of Mason County’s nine total projects, several of those deal with guardrail installation.

Other local projects in the area were also included in the budget.

Only only project from Bracken County made the list, a bridge replacement at Willow Creek on Kentucky 539 fo2 $2.2 million in 2023-24.

Fleming County’s historic Grange City Covered Bridge made the list with restoration planned this year with a $650,000 price tag.

In late May 2020, high water from heavy rains caused Fox Creek to overflow its banks, damaging the historic 1860s covered bridge, which spans the creek adjacent to Kentucky 111 just north of Grange City.

A total of four Fleming projects made the list include repaving 4.5 miles of Kentucky 32 for $4 million.

Lewis County was marked for three projects including repavement of a total of more than 10 miles of Kentucky 9 in 2023 and 2026.

Robertson County is up for two projects including the widening of a bridge on U.S. 62 for $1,4 million in 2024.