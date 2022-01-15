COVID cases continue into record territory

Kentucky reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases ever on Friday, at 13,492 with 35 new deaths recorded.

The positivity rate also reached a record at 28.61 percent.

Only Region 7, which includes Fleming, Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties was below the 80 percent level for inpatient, ICU or ventilator capacity in use below 80 percent, remained out of the red. The entire state map is in the Red Zone.

Officials at the Bracken County Health Department said rates were climbing into uncharted territory.

”Cases continue to climb at rates not seen before by our staff at the BCHD,” officials posted on social media. The large number of cases has put added pressure on staffers, officials said.

”Our staff are working cases as fast as we can get to the paperwork. If you have been diagnosed with COVID or even suspect you may have COVID due to exposure please, follow the guidelines posted here or on kycovid19.ky.gov.com and we will get to you as soon as we can.”

Health officials asked residents to use masks when appropriate.

“Please consider wearing a mask if you are around others, stay home if you are feeling sick and where appropriate seek out a test. Thank you for your patience and understanding and stay safe.”

Lewis County Health Department officials made a similar plea.

“Due to the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, we may not be able to reach out to everyone who has tested positive. So, if you do not hear from us, please do not panic.”

Those who have tested positive for COVID should follow these guidelines:

— If you test positive and have not already done so, please isolate yourself in your home right away.

— Even if you do not have symptoms, but have tested positive, you must still isolate, as you can still be contagious and we need to work together to protect as many as possible.

— Once you test positive, please notify anyone who you have been in contact with for longer than 15 minutes and within 6 feet, 2 days before the onset of symptoms, that they have been exposed.

Local heath departments, doctors and pharmacies continue to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

In Mason County, people may view the vaccination calendar and schedule an appointment for a vaccine or booster by going to www.buffalotracehealth.com

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,976 total cases, 420 active, 84 deaths.

Robertson County — 530 total cases, 43 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,709 total cases, 150 active, 19 deaths.

Lewis County — 3,523 total cases, 210 active cases, 68 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,926 total cases, 40 active, 46 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 5,422 total cases, 121 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 8,769 total cases, 138 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.