MCTC College Café and Bakery opening Friday

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky reported 52,603 new COVID-19 cases last week, the highest weekly total ever by nearly 22,000 cases.

He also reported the state’s highest-ever test positivity rate Monday, 26.33 percent.

“Omicron continues to burn through the commonwealth, growing at levels we have never seen before. Omicron is significantly more contagious than even the delta variant,” said Beshear. “If it spreads at the rate we are seeing, it is certainly going to fill up our hospitals.”

Beshear said he is deploying 445 Kentucky National Guard members to 30 health care facilities to provide support, beginning this week.

“We are now in a nearly vertical spike the likes of which dwarf all prior escalations,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “In just two weeks, Kentucky has gone from roughly half our delta variant surge peak to more than double our delta variant surge peak. At this point, essentially all COVID-19 in Kentucky is likely to be the omicron variant.”

Omicron appears to cause less severe illness, particularly among people who are vaccinated. Stack provided several tips to help Kentuckians during the surge

— If you are sick, stay home until you feel better

— Get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible. Boosters dramatically bolster your protection against severe disease and death

— Wear a well-fitting mask at all times when indoors in public places such school, work, stores, etc

— If you think you have COVID-19 and/or have had a high-risk exposure and you are able, get tested

Stack also said K-12 schools guidance is changing in light of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updating its K-12 isolation and quarantine guidance last week.

“Most importantly, universal masking is essential with omicron. If universal masking is not required in K-12 schools, omicron will spread rapidly and result in rapid and massive student and staff absences to due illness.”

If a school requires universal masking then it:

— Does not have to do contact tracing within the school population if a positive person is identified in the school population, an

— Does not have to quarantine any of the students or staff in the school population due to finding a positive person in the school setting.

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross said his district currently has a universal masking policy in place.

“That would only change if the county moved to the “yellow” for several consecutive days,” he said. Mason County, as are most Kentucky counties, is currently in the Red Zone.

In schools that do not require universal masking, the schools are urged to maintain robust contact tracing when positive persons are identified in the school setting and to quarantine all persons not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination if exposed in the school setting.

Regardless of a school’s masking requirements, individuals who test positive should isolate for at least five days.

Individuals who are not up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination and who are exposed to COVID-19 at home or outside school should quarantine for at least five days unless participating in a test-to-stay modified quarantine program as described by KDPH.

Beshear said 63 percent of all Kentuckians have received at least their first dose, as well as 67 percent of Kentuckians ages 5 and older and 74 percent of all Kentucky adults.

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department is also concerned about the rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the district and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and to get vaccinated, Director Victor McKay said.

“We have vaccine clinics scheduled throughout January, including a couple of late clinics on two Fridays along with a couple of Saturday clinics at the Mason County Health Center. The schedule can be seen on our website and people ages five and older are eligible to receive the vaccine,” McKay said.

People may view the calendar and schedule an appointment by going to www.buffalotracehealth.com

The latest case numbers available for the area include:

Mason County — 3,803 total cases, 276 active, 82 deaths.

Robertson County — 516 total cases, 27 active, 18 deaths.

Bracken County — 1,606 total cases, 98 active, 19 deaths.

Lewis County — 3,427 total cases, 131 active cases, 68 deaths.

Fleming County — 2,787 total cases, 61 active, 45 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 5,285 total cases, 118 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 8,570 total cases, 137 deaths.

All five of the BTADD counties remain in the Red zone.