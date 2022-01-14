MCTC College Café and Bakery opening Friday

January 14, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
The College Cafe’ is set to open Friday with the College Bakery opening Thursday. Chef Ann Flora displays a cake from the bakery.

The College Cafe’ is set to open Friday with the College Bakery opening Thursday. Chef Ann Flora displays a cake from the bakery.

The Culinary Program at Maysville Community and Technical College said that its College Café and College Bakery are re-opening for the Spring 2022 semester.

The College Café will be open for lunch on Fridays beginning Jan. 14 and operate through April 22.

The semester kicks off with the always popular pasta week.

Menu offerings change weekly and are planned and prepared by the students of the MCTC Culinary Program.

The College Bakery schedule is Thursdays 2–5:30 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.– 2 p.m., beginning Jan. 13 through April 22, except for Jan. 27-28, March 10-11, and April 14-15 when they will be closed for academic holidays.

Located in the Cox Building in downtown Maysville, the College Café and Bakery operate hands-on laboratories that provide real-world experience to students enrolled in the Culinary Arts program at MCTC.

If you are interested in learning about the culinary arts or any of the other career-focused programs offered at MCTC visit maysville.kctcs.edu to learn more.

Trending Recipes