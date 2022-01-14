Lawrence, others sponsor bill to quash tax increase

The increased price and value of vehicles is set to result in Kentucky vehicle owners paying more in annual vehicle taxes.
A local legislator hopes to change that.
“Like most of my constituents in District 70, I oppose this egregious 40 percent increase in ad valorem taxes on vehicles,” State Rep. William Lawrence said in a social media post. “That is why today I joined with my good friend, (State) Rep. Thomas Huff, in filing HB: 261 to provide relief.” House District 99 Rep. Richard White, who represents Lewis County, is another of the nearly dozen sponsors of the bill.
Lawrence represents Mason, Bracken, Fleming and Robertson counties in the General Assembly, He is currently in his first term.
Because annual ad valorem taxes on vehicles in the commonwealth are based on value, increased values because of a shortage in new and used vehicles, mean` higher taxes on a product that normally decreases in value year-over-year.
The issue first came to light after county clerks across Kentucky received a letter from the state’s Office of Property Valuation sent out last week, saying the value of vehicles this year, compared to last year, is up about 40 percent, which will increase the cost vehicle owners pay for registration. The new value assessments were determined in December and effective Jan. 1, 2022.
“While these valuation increases result in a higher resale value for the consumer, they also translate into higher property tax bills,” the letter reads.
HB: 261 would “amend KRS 132.485 to establish requirements for assessing personal motor vehicles for property tax purposes for the Jan. 1, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, assessment dates; allow refunds; require posting of refund information on Web sites; establish requirements for assessing motor vehicles for property tax purposes when the standard manual valuation exceeds six percent of the immediately preceding year’s standard manual valuation for assessment dates beginning on or after Jan. 1, 2024.”
“This issue underscores the vital need for tax reform in Kentucky. …our tax code is grievously broken – this vehicle tax is just one example of the consequences. We need a tax code that rewards Kentuckians by allowing them to keep more of what they earn, instead of penalizing us for our hard work,” the Republican state representative said in the post.
“HB: 261 is a good first step in pushing back against the…policies that have held our commonwealth back for far too long. I will not stand idly by and allow this, or any of the progressives’ crippling tax increases, to threaten the financial well-being of my constituents,” Lawrence said.
HB: 261 has been introduced but had not moved forward Wednesday.