First 2022 forum set for Feb. 8

January 14, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Maysville Police Department Community Liaison Office Chris Neal directs games in the Rotary Park prior to the start of the show during Movie Night Saturday at Maysville Rotary Park. This is just one of the events hosted by MPD since Neal become involved as community liaison officer.

Maysville Police Department Community Liasion Officer Chris Neal is preparing to hold his first community forum of the year, he said this week.

The first forum was held in October 2020, shortly after Neal was named to his current position. Several have taken place since.

The forums are designed to connect citizens and elected officials. The latest forum, set for Feb. 8, at 6 p.m., at the Cox BUuilding in downtown Maysville, will build on that effort.

“Our goal is to continue the successful and productive ongoing open lines of communication between citizens, organizations, elected officials, and law enforcement,” Neal said. “We believe town hall forums of this type, will strengthen, enhance, and improve our community in multiple, life-changing ways for all. Your attendance, input, and advice are vital to the success of the town hall forums.”

“Creating a constructive, actionable community partnership will require understanding, patience and creativity from all of us,” Neal said. “Giving citizens a chance to have their concerns heard, contribute actionable ideas and advice, and be active participants in resolving those concerns…will not only build trust but also break down barriers of apathy, a key obstacle when working together toward building a thriving community.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates, residents are being asked to RSVP to reserve a seat at the event.

Those who would like to attend should contact Neal by email at [email protected]; or by phone at his office at 606-564-9022 or cell at 606-584-4215.

Since coming on board as community liaison officer, Neal has organized or involved the police department in events ranging from movie nights, bike rides and cookouts to a back-to-school block party. His office has also given out Popsicles and mask for COVID protection and participated in efforts to distribute food to the community during the pandemic.

