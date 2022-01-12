Bracken awarded road aid funds

COVINGTON — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said that Bracken County Fiscal Court would receive a total of $72,662 in County Road Aid emergency funds, according to Nancy Wood, spokesperson for KYTC District 6.

The funding will be used for two slide repairs on Wrangling Run Road. The first is located 0.686 miles south of Kentucky 8, extending south 0.088 miles.

The second site is located 0.686 miles south of Kentucky 8, extending south 0.088 miles.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Bracken County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

The Bracken County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

