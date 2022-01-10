Hill no longer employed by APD

Ryan Hill

AUGUSTA —A police officer arrested last week for allegedly soliciting sex with a teenager online is no longer employed by the Augusta Police Department, according to information from APD Chief Charles Blackmar Jr.

The investigation that resulted in the arrest of Ryan Hill originated in Minnesota, a press release from the Boone County Sheriff said.

On Tuesday, Boone County detectives received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension – Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force regarding an undercover chat conversation involving a man residing in Hebron. The detectives reviewed the information and allegedly confirmed the identity of the suspect as Hill, 29, of Hebron.

Hill joined the Augusta Police Department in May 2021 and came to Augusta from the Kenton Sheriff Department. He was welcomed to the force in a Facebook post from the city’s police chief which included a photo of the officer and his family. During his tenure on the APD, he also worked as one of three officers assigned as a School Resource Officer at Augusta Independent School.

Investigators said Hill used a social media app to describe in a conversation over several days the sexual acts he would like to perform on the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl but who was actually an undercover officer with the task force.

During that chat Hill allegedly told the undercover officer that he was a police officer. Detectives later confirmed Hill was on the Augusta police force.

Hill is charged with one count of felony unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

In a press release issued late Friday, Blackmar said Hill was employed as a probationary officer on May 22, 2021.

“He has performed his duties effectively and was a model employee during his employment,” Blackmar said.

Blackmar said he had been in contact with AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane and Principal Robin Kelsch concerning the charges and subsequent arrest of Hill.

Hill was released Monday afternoon from the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

