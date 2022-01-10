Baker files for circuit court judge

FRANKFORT — Maysville attorney Delores Woods Baker filed for Circuit Court Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit on Monday.

This circuit covers Bracken, Fleming, and Mason counties with Judge Stockton Wood who is not filing for reelection, Baker said.

Baker said she made her decision to run several months ago provided Wood decided not to run.

“I have the utmost respect for Judge Wood and believe he has done a tremendous job on the bench. I was not going to challenge Judge Wood if he still wanted the position,” she said,

Wood made his decision on Thursday not to seek re-election, according to Baker.

Baker currently serves as master commissioner for Mason County and acting master commissioner for Fleming County. She is also the domestic relations commissioner for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

Baker said she is excited to expand her judicial experience.

“As domestic relations commissioner, I currently hold the hearings in almost all domestic cases, which includes custody, visitation, child support, and contempt issues. I am currently managing one of the largest parts of the court docket. I have been efficient in my rulings, which is what I believe helps bring a quicker healing to a damaging situation,” Baker said. “Divorce is the one area of law that I believe most affects people in their day-to-day lives. People are forced into a position to make hard decisions when they are most unable to make them due to the emotions surrounding a divorce. I believe keeping the cases moving and making decisions quickly help people to adjust to their new normal.”

Baker will face former 19th Circuit District Court judge, Jeffrey Schumacher on the November ballot, barring any more candidates filing for the position.

Other than domestic cases, the circuit court handles other civil actions and felony criminal cases. Baker has more than 37 years of experience in handling a variety of cases that come before the circuit court, including land disputes, malpractice, and torts, she said.

Baker also previously served as assistant county attorney in Carter County.

Baker is certified as a general mediator and a family mediator.

“Mediation helps attorneys see that there usually are two sides to the litigation. Each person has their own perception of the ‘truth.’ It is your job as a mediator to get both sides to see the other person’s ‘truth.’ I think this translates well into judicial decisions as you should not make up your mind, determine your decision until you have heard from both parties in the litigation,” she said.

Baker is a graduate of Murray State University and University of Kentucky College of Law. She currently serves as vice president of the Kentucky Bar Foundation; since 2001 as the Law Day Chairman for the Mason and Bracken Bar Association; Attorney of the Year Award from Legal Aid of the Bluegrass 2003 and 2015; and Past President of the Carter County Bar Association. Baker is currently a partner at Crosspoint Community Church where she is Benevolence Committee chair and a prayer team member.

Baker is married to Rod Baker, publisher of The Ledger Independent and regional publisher for Champion Media. They have three grown children.

The office of circuit judge is a non-partisan election and will appear on the 2022 General Election ballot.

Deadline for filing for office is Friday, Jan. 25.