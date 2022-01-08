APD officer charged with sex crime

Ryan Hill

BURLINGTON — An investigation that originated in Minnesota resulted in the arrest this week of an Augusta Police Department officer, according to information from the Boone County Sheriff.

On Tuesday, Boone County detectives received information from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension – Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force regarding an undercover chat conversation involving a man residing in Hebron. The detectives reviewed the information and allegedly confirmed the identity of the suspect as Ryan R. Hill, 29, of Hebron.

Hill joined the Augusta Police Department in May 2021 and came to Augusta from the Kenton Sheriff Department. He was welcomed to the force in a Facebook post from the city’s police chief which included a photo of the officer and his family.

Investigators said Hill used a social media app to describe in a conversation over several days the sexual acts he would like to perform on the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl but who was actually an undercover officer with the task force.

During that chat Hill allegedly told the undercover officer that he was a police officer. Detectives later confirmed Hill was on the Augusta police force.

Hill is charged with one count of felony unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

City officials declined to comment on the officer.

