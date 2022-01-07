Crews continue to clear roads

The William Harsha Bridge in Maysville was clear of ice and snow by early Thursday morning.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow and ice crews, along with county and city crews were working Friday, continuing to clear roadways from remnants of a powerful winter storm that swept through the state on Thursday.

Temperatures remained below freezing, so crews added calcium chloride to salt to aid in deicing.

By Friday afternoon, Mason County had lifted its snow emergency but officials urged motorists to use caution.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday and urged the public to refrain from all but essential driving. Anyone venturing out should remain alert for slick spots, dramatically reduce driving speed and stay out of the way of KYTC crews and emergency vehicles.

“Dry weather will greatly help us,” Beshear said. “But water from melting ice today can freeze again when temperatures remain frigid. The best advice is to stay off the road. If a trip is essential, exercise extreme caution.”

The Transportation Cabinet asks the public to help in four ways:

— Mask up to slow the spread of COVID and help protect essential personnel, such as snow and ice crews.

— Limit travel.

— Give snowplows plenty of room on the road.

— Be prepared. Make sure a vehicle is winter-ready. Pack an emergency kit.

“Keeping roadways as safe as possible is one of the most important roles of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and that is never more important than in snow and ice season,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Our crews are doing as much as humanly possible, but they need the public’s cooperation and assistance. At the moment, that means staying off the road unless travel is absolutely necessary.”

The cabinet uses a three-tier system, designating routes as A, B or C, to prioritize treatment and snow clearing. Route designations are based on such factors as traffic volume and connections to critical services, such as hospitals.

The Cabinet’s snow and ice information website, www.snowky.ky.gov, provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal.

