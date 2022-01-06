Snow Emergency Levels in Mason County

What is a Level One Snow Emergency?

Conditions

Roadways have been deemed hazardous with blowing and or drifting snow. Roadways may be icy.

Advisory

Cautious driving is advised.

What is a Level Two Snow Emergency?

Conditions

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy.

Advisory

Only motorists whose travel is necessary should be on the roadways. Residents are urged to contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

What is a Level Three Snow Emergency?

Conditions

All roadways are restricted to emergency personnel use only for travel to work, for delivery of medical supplies, medical treatment, and snow removal operations.

Advisory

Essential travel only is advised. Violators are subject to prosecution. Residents are strongly urged to contact their employer concerning work schedules.

